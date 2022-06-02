white supremacy
VIP

There's a Huge Problem with Where NY Democrat Has Placed Blame for Tulsa Shooting

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 02, 2022 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
There's a Huge Problem with Where NY Democrat Has Placed Blame for Tulsa Shooting

Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

On the heels of mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, last month, a church in California, and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week, tragedy struck a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday.

According to police, four people are now dead and multiple people wounded after a gunman entered the Natalie Medical Building, part of the Saint Francis Hospital, and began his attack before taking his own life.

Law enforcement said the shooting was not random, however.

"He very purposefully went to this location, went to a very specific floor, and shot with very specific purpose," Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN. "This was not a random shooting by this individual."

While the shooter has not been identified, police said he was a black male between 35-40 years old.

Never mind the facts, however, some on social media immediately jumped to their favorite cause: white supremacy.

New York state Rep. Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn tweeted about the shooting on Thursday, insisting that "White Supremacy is clearly a factor" because the attack took place on the anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. 

Inexplicably, some tried coming to her defense. 

The ratios on both tweets were something to behold. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Pro-Abortion Organizations Will Challenge Florida’s 15-Week Abortion Law
Madeline Leesman
Democratic Senator: Stop Blaming Mental Illness for Mass Shootings
Julio Rosas

DCCC Tweet Thanking Biden for Lowering Gas Prices Two Cents Aged Horribly
Spencer Brown

Is This the Most Horrifying Example of Wokeness? BBC Edits Quotes From Assault Victim to Avoid Misgendering Alleged Rapist 
Rebecca Downs
Let's Face It: Joe Biden's Serial Lies and Embellishments About His Biography Are Shamelessly Weird
Guy Benson

Biden Just Made Quite the Admission About His Response to the Baby Formula Crisis
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular