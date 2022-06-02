There's a Huge Problem with Where NY Democrat Has Placed Blame for Tulsa Shooting

On the heels of mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, last month, a church in California, and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week, tragedy struck a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday.

According to police, four people are now dead and multiple people wounded after a gunman entered the Natalie Medical Building, part of the Saint Francis Hospital, and began his attack before taking his own life.

Law enforcement said the shooting was not random, however.

"He very purposefully went to this location, went to a very specific floor, and shot with very specific purpose," Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN. "This was not a random shooting by this individual."

While the shooter has not been identified, police said he was a black male between 35-40 years old.

Never mind the facts, however, some on social media immediately jumped to their favorite cause: white supremacy.

New York state Rep. Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn tweeted about the shooting on Thursday, insisting that "White Supremacy is clearly a factor" because the attack took place on the anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

We can't even process one mass shooting before the next occurs.

Today’s atrocity in Tulsa happened on the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Black Wall Street massacre. White Supremacy is clearly a factor.@JoeBiden https://t.co/78xXaUXR2W — Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn (@AMBichotte) June 2, 2022

The shooter was a black male so umm.. That would make white supremacy a very weird motive for the shooter. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2022

Why do you always assume everything is about race? It’s a complex at this point. Liberate your minds and the rest will follow/ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 2, 2022

Inexplicably, some tried coming to her defense.

I feel like some of y’all can’t read or maybe can’t comprehend the sentence. ***White supremacy*** is clearly a factor. You can be a minority and want white supremacy. You can be a minority and play into white supremacy. Also, everyone is speculating here. We don’t know intent. — Lupita’s face at the Oscars (@nikkihill466) June 2, 2022

The ratios on both tweets were something to behold.