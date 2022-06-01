Why Herschel Walker Is 'Mad' at Trump

Herschel Walker and Donald Trump have been good friends for decades, dating back to 1983 when the Heisman Trophy winner was drafted by the New Jersey Generals, which was under Trump's ownership at the time.

But like any close relationship, there are bound to be ups and downs.

The Republican Georgia Senate nominee says he's "mad" at the former president for "taking credit" for his entrance into the political arena. According to Walker, Trump never asked him to run for Senate despite going around saying he did.