Free Speech

Tulsi Gabbard Points Out What the US Now Has in Common with Dictatorships

Posted: May 02, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Those on the right aren’t the only ones criticizing the Biden administration’s new Disinformation Governance Board. Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard pointed out on Fox News’s “Hannity” that such an apparatus is a hallmark of dictatorships around the world.  

“This is the kind of thing that you see in dictatorships, this ministry of truth, this department of propaganda that the Biden administration has just stood up. And the reason why you see this in dictatorships is because they are afraid of us—they are afraid of the people,” she explained. “They are afraid that we might actually think for ourselves.”

The Hawaii Democrat said the DGB will carry out two functions. 

“No. 1, they will use taxpayer dollars to work through the mainstream media and flood the airwaves with whatever their propaganda narrative is that they are pushing at any given time and try to drown out anyone with alternate views,” she said. “And No. 2, they will silence dissenting voices through intimidation.”

The tactics are not new, Gabbard explained. 

“This is something they have already been doing and that is happening right now. The only difference is they're formalizing it, making it official, which if there's a silver lining in this, it is they are revealing exactly who they are and why they're doing it, what they're trying to accomplish,” she said. “It allows us, the American people, to stand up and say, 'Hey, you know what, we will not let you get away with this crap. We will take a stand, we will reject it, and we will throw out of office those who are continuing to push and propagate this undemocratic anti-free speech mission.’"

Most Popular