Manchin Rips Biden's BBB Agenda in New Ad...For a Republican

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin cut a political ad lending support to Republican Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia, who’s fighting charges from his opponent, Trump-backed Alex Mooney, that he supported Build Back Better.

In the 30-second ad, Manchin touted his own position against BBB.

"I've always said if I can't go home and explain it, I can't vote for it — and that's why I opposed Build Back Better," Manchin said. "For Alex Mooney and his out-of-state supporters to suggest that David McKinley supported Build Back Better is an outright lie. David McKinley has always opposed reckless spending because it doesn't make sense for West Virginia."

Manchin went on to argue Mooney is all about himself, “but West Virginians know David McKinley is all about us."

Joe Manchin is so popular in his Trump +40 state that he can cut an ad supporting someone in a *Republican primary* and it’s seen as a benefit to his endorsed candidate.



We could fundamentally reshape American politics for the better if we had 20 more Joe Manchins. https://t.co/gmrGoLp8mt — Ben Ritz ???? SAVE STANDARD TIME (@BudgetBen) May 1, 2022

While Mooney called McKinley’s inclusion of a Democrat in his ad as “proof” he “is a complete and total RINO,” the across-the-aisle help comes as Manchin’s approval rating since Biden took office has seen the largest gains of any senator.

Manchin now has 57 percent support in West Virginia, according to Morning Consult—gains which have largely been made thanks to Republicans and Independents.