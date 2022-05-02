Manchin Rips Biden's BBB Agenda in New Ad...For a Republican

Joe Manchin

Leah Barkoukis
Posted: May 02, 2022 9:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin cut a political ad lending support to Republican Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia, who’s fighting charges from his opponent, Trump-backed Alex Mooney, that he supported Build Back Better.

In the 30-second ad, Manchin touted his own position against BBB.

"I've always said if I can't go home and explain it, I can't vote for it — and that's why I opposed Build Back Better," Manchin said. "For Alex Mooney and his out-of-state supporters to suggest that David McKinley supported Build Back Better is an outright lie. David McKinley has always opposed reckless spending because it doesn't make sense for West Virginia."

Manchin went on to argue Mooney is all about himself, “but West Virginians know David McKinley is all about us."

While Mooney called McKinley’s inclusion of a Democrat in his ad as “proof” he “is a complete and total RINO,” the across-the-aisle help comes as Manchin’s approval rating since Biden took office has seen the largest gains of any senator.

Manchin now has 57 percent support in West Virginia, according to Morning Consult—gains which have largely been made thanks to Republicans and Independents. 

