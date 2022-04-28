Jen Psaki

Reporter Asks Psaki: Why Is Asymptomatic Harris Taking Paxlovid?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Reporter Asks Psaki: Why Is Asymptomatic Harris Taking Paxlovid?

Source: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 this week, her press secretary said in a statement on Tuesday.

Given the fact that “she has exhibited no symptoms,” however, many wondered why she was prescribed Paxlovid by her physicians.

One reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if she could explain further. 

“Yesterday, Dr. Jha said that people who are at high risk for developing a severe case of COVID are eligible for Paxlovid,” the reporter said. “And the Vice President just got her second booster shot.  She has no symptoms.  Can you help us understand why she’s taking it?”
 
 “Well, he also said, which you didn’t include in your summary there, but — that you should consult with your doctor, and she consulted with her doctor,” Psaki responded.  “She has been given Paxlovid.  That’s something many Americans may be eligible for; they should also consult with their doctor.
 
 “And I think, overall, we’re just grateful that this is an approved drug on the market that many people can benefit from, including the Vice President,” she added. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
CNN Couldn't Even Accurately Report When CNN+ Was Supposed to End
Julio Rosas

First Quarter GDP Shocks Economists As Recession Looms
Spencer Brown
'Defined by Their Disgust': What Democratic Focus Groups Are Saying About Biden, Inflation, and More
Leah Barkoukis
Biden Just Made a Comment About Parental Rights That's Even Worse Than McAuliffe's
Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Twitter Buyout Agreement Prevents Musk From Doing on Platform
Leah Barkoukis
Pro-Abortion Senators Tank Marco Rubio's Joint Resolution to Overturn Biden's Rule on Title X Family Planning
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular