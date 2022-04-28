Reporter Asks Psaki: Why Is Asymptomatic Harris Taking Paxlovid?

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 this week, her press secretary said in a statement on Tuesday.

Given the fact that “she has exhibited no symptoms,” however, many wondered why she was prescribed Paxlovid by her physicians.

Today, after consultation with her physicians, the Vice President was prescribed and has taken Paxlovid. — Kirsten Allen (@KirstenAllen46) April 26, 2022

Surprised to learn that Kamala Harris who is asymptomatic, healthy, and quadruple vaccinated is getting Paxlovid, a drug reserved for high-risk patients per the FDA label. — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) April 27, 2022

One reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if she could explain further.

“Yesterday, Dr. Jha said that people who are at high risk for developing a severe case of COVID are eligible for Paxlovid,” the reporter said. “And the Vice President just got her second booster shot. She has no symptoms. Can you help us understand why she’s taking it?”



“Well, he also said, which you didn’t include in your summary there, but — that you should consult with your doctor, and she consulted with her doctor,” Psaki responded. “She has been given Paxlovid. That’s something many Americans may be eligible for; they should also consult with their doctor.



“And I think, overall, we’re just grateful that this is an approved drug on the market that many people can benefit from, including the Vice President,” she added.