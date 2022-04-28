'Defined by Their Disgust': What Democratic Focus Groups Are Saying About Biden, Inflation, and More

As the 2022 midterm elections inch closer, Democratic voters aren’t giving pollsters any indication election night will be any less brutal for the left than predicted.

According to Politico, focus groups of "high information" Democrats conducted this week were "defined by their disgust."

When asked the first word that popped into their mind about how things are going in the country, here’s what they said: “frustrated,” “disbelief,” “aggravated,” “discouraged,” “unsure,” “worrying,” “resigned,” “frightened.” The only positive words offered were “better” and “OK.” One Biden voter who thought things would improve after DONALD TRUMP said he now knew that may never happen. “There’s just gonna be sucky things out there all the time,” he said. “So I’m resigned to the fact that that’s going to be life.” When asked if they personally have experienced sticker shock when going out to buy something, every single participant raised their hands. Their views of Biden were lukewarm. On the positive side, they viewed him as “decent,” “unifying” and one said that they “personally like him.” On the negative side, they said he was “unrealistic,” “hasn’t really delivered on his promises,” “needs to be stronger,” “gives in too easily” and is “old, slow, and misspeaks a lot.” (Politico Playbook)

Asked about which animals they’d identify the Democratic and Republican Parties with, voters tended to characterize the former as weaker animals (sheep, weasels, cats, chickens, and mice) compared to the latter, which got “characterized by aggressive predators.”

The massive disconnect between voters across the country and the Washington elite will be on full display this weekend, as Politico even acknowledged, with the return of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, when politicians and journalists will rub elbows with celebrities and party at some of the ritziest places in the nation’s capital.