'What Is a Woman?': Former Republican President Refuses to Answer

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 11:05 AM
During a tense interview with "Piers Morgan Uncanceled," former President Donald Trump declined to offer a definition of a woman during a discussion on transgender athletes. 

The two were in agreement about the unfairness of biological males competing in women's sports, with Morgan arguing it's "unjust and unequal." 

He also spoke about how British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to ban biological males who transitioned from competing in women's sports and Trump agreed that was a good move. 

"People see it and they won't put up with it," Trump noted. "I think it's ridiculous and it's sad and it's bad for the Democrats because they're not going to do that." 

Morgan then pivoted to "one of the big questions being put to politicians right now," which is to define a woman. 

"I'm not gonna respond to the question," Trump replied. "But a woman is somebody that swims at a certain time and doesn't get beaten by 38 seconds by somebody that wasn't even a good swimmer as a male." 

The question "What is a woman?" picked up steam after Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to say during her confirmation hearings, arguing she is "not a biologist." 

