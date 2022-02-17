Joe Biden

Biden Loses Ground on Handling of the Pandemic

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 17, 2022 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Loses Ground on Handling of the Pandemic

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Even as his approval ratings tanked, there was always one issue voters gave President Biden slightly higher marks on than his handling of the economy, immigration, or foreign policy, for example—and that was his response to Covid-19. Not anymore. 

According to a Politico/Morning Consult survey published Wednesday, only 39 percent of registered voters approve of his handling of the pandemic, while 57 percent disapprove. This includes 17 percent who said Biden was doing an “excellent” job, 22 percent who believe he’s doing a “good” job handling the pandemic, 16 percent who said “just fair,” and 41 percent who gave him “poor” marks. Another 4 percent didn’t have an opinion. 

The numbers are moving on mandates as well, though as Politico points out, it's a tougher issue for Democrats to address since their voters are split.

Democratic governors have been trying to get ahead of pandemic fatigue by lifting mask mandates around the country. The country is moving further and further in that direction. Forty-nine percent of voters want mask mandates removed, while 43% say it is too early for states to rescind their mask mandates.

The tricky part for Democrats is that their voters are divided on the issue. A majority of Democrats still want mandates in place.

Support for a combination of masks and vaccines is dropping. Yes, a plurality of voters (49%) still feel that local governments should be encouraging Covid-19 vaccinations and masks in indoor public spaces, but that’s down 7 points since September. In the teeth of the pandemic, anti-masking sentiment was a fringe obsession limited to the right. But with the Omicron surge subsiding, it’s now mainstream — and growing in popularity. (Politico)

The survey comes as Covid-19 cases, driven largely by the omicron variant over the holidays, are declining nationwide. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Tipping Point: New Poll Shows Most Americans Want Mask Mandates Gone
Guy Benson
Hillary Clinton Has Finally Responded to Durham Probe Bombshell. Here's What She Said.
Leah Barkoukis
New Zealand Is Fining People for NOT Wanting to Test for COVID, But That's Not the Worst Part
Matt Vespa
Austin Weighs in on Shelling of Ukrainian Kindergarten
Leah Barkoukis
BLM Activist Accused of Trying to Shoot Mayoral Candidate Bailed Out of Jail By Pro-BLM Bail Fund
Julio Rosas
Tom Cotton Responds to Attacks from Senate Dems As He Stands Up for U.S. Marshals in 'Frivolous' Lawsuits
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular