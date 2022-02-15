Abortion
VIP

NYT Engages in Verbal Gymnastics to Explain Why Fetal Heartbeats Aren't Really Heartbeats

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 15, 2022 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
NYT Engages in Verbal Gymnastics to Explain Why Fetal Heartbeats Aren't Really Heartbeats

Source: AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

The left has been actively targeting language for some time now, insidiously altering the meaning of words to advance their cause or support their narratives. Now, we're seeing an attempt to discredit the very meaning of one keyword to states passing anti-abortion laws, such as in Texas: heartbeat.

The New York Times, on Valentine's Day no less, published a more than 1,700-word piece titled "Abortion Opponents Hear a 'Heartbeat.' Most Experts Hear Something Else." 

It's not really a heartbeat, you see, but "a primitive tube of cardiac cells that emit electric pulses and pump blood."

The focus of the author's discussion is around Texas's law, which bars abortion from the time a heartbeat is detected, around six weeks. 

"[W]hat the law defines as the sound of a heartbeat is not considered by medical experts to be coming from a developed heart, which forms later in pregnancy," writes author Roni Caryn Rabin.

"If all goes well, four chambers and valves will form by the ninth or 10th week of pregnancy, and the heart will continue developing throughout gestation. But a heartbeat's familiar 'lub-dub, lub-dub' sound is created by the closing of the heart's valves, which do not exist in the six-week-old cardiac tube."

She then states that the sound parents so eagerly hope to hear at the early stages of pregnancy isn't actually a heartbeat, but noise "created by the machine itself, which translates the waves of electrical activity into something audible."

Someone should let her know about ultrasounds.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Flashback: Liberal Media Told Us 'There Was No Spying' on Trump
Spencer Brown
Canadian Civil Liberties Association: Trudeau's Emergencies Act Invocation Is Not Legitimate
Matt Vespa
Tulsi Gabbard Points Out the 'Biggest Threat' to U.S. Democracy
Katie Pavlich
New Poll Shows How Much Support Canadian Truckers Have From Americans
Katie Pavlich

El Salvador's President Absolutely Nails What's Happened to Canada's International Credibility
Leah Barkoukis
Oh, So That's Why The New York Times Didn't Cover Latest Durham Bombshell
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular