Trudeau's Tyrannical Actions Are So Bad a Latin American President Is Calling Him Out

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cracked down on the Freedom Convoy protesters in ways rarely seen in the nation. On Monday, Trudeau and his cabinet triggered the Emergencies Act, which gives them special powers “that may not be appropriate in normal times.”

This includes the government seizing personal bank accounts of those linked to the protests, and they don't need a warrant to do so, either.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland explained that broadening the nation’s “Terrorist Financing” rules would also allow them to target cryptocurrencies and crowdfunding platforms as well.

“It’s all about following the money,” she said.

The drastic measures, aimed at truckers protesting Covid-19 mandates, has been met with shock and widespread condemnation, including from El Salvador’s president, who argued on social media that Canada’s credibility on democracy and freedom is now gone.

“Are these the people who like to give lessons to other countries about democracy and freedom?” President Nayib Bukele wondered. “This is one of the top ranking countries in the ‘democracy index’? Your credibility on these topics is now worth 0.”

Are these the people who like to give lessons to other countries about democracy and freedom?



This is one of the top ranking countries in the “democracy index”?



Your credibility on these topics is now worth 0.pic.twitter.com/wCjh9bXwDt — Nayib Bukele ???? (@nayibbukele) February 15, 2022

The president of El Salvador is making fun of Canada and @justintrudeau. And he’s not wrong. @nayibbukele https://t.co/QwNCJ951Bw — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 15, 2022