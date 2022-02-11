Protesters Welcome Biden to Virginia With Some Very Creative Signs

President Biden was met by protesters along the road as he traveled to Virginia on Thursday to deliver a speech on lowering the price of prescription drugs.

Critics held signs that opposed vaccine mandates and open borders, while other posters read “FJB” and “Let’s go, Brandon!” One even featured a spin on his Build Back Better legislation - “build crack better?” The revised slogan is in reference to the Biden administration allegedly funding crack pipes for drug users in "safer smoking kits."

The administration issued a statement disputing the reports, noting that "no federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits," though critics argue that was their original intent.

Sen. Cotton said the Biden administration is in "cleanup mode because they got caught funding crack pipe distribution."

The Arkansas Republican and several of his GOP colleagues introduced the CRACK Act on Thursday, or "Cutting off Rampant Access to Crack Kits Act," which would bar funds from directly or indirectly supporting the purchase or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

“This legislation makes certain taxpayers won’t be on the hook for illicit drug paraphernalia,” said Arkansas Senators John Boozman (R-AR).

“The Biden administration wants to spend millions of dollars helping drug users smoke crack and meth, but there is no safe way to smoke these dangerous drugs," said Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). "Sooner or later, these drugs kill people. Why wouldn’t the president spend this money to help people get off crack and meth or to stop these drugs from crossing the border into our country in the first place? I’m grateful to partner with Sen. Rubio to make sure taxpayer dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act don’t end up funding crack pipes."

