Biden's Average Approval Rating Just Hit a New Low

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Feb 10, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Biden has been struggling with low approval ratings for months now, but for the first time, an average of major surveys has the commander in chief below 40 percent. 

According to RealClearPolitics’ average of polling on his job approval rating, President Biden now stands at 39.8 percent and his disapproval rating is at 54.4 percent. 

The new low comes as the administration faces a number of foreign and domestic challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising inflation, Covid-19 and ongoing mask and vaccine mandates, and an unchecked U.S.-Mexico border. 

Meanwhile,  his average job approval rating on the economy is even worse, standing now at 38.3 percent with a 56.3 percent disapproval rating, according to RCP. On his handling of foreign policy, he has a 37.2 percent average approval rating and a 53 percent disapproval rating. Americans believe President Biden's handling of immigration issues is no better, with his average approval rating at 33.3 percent and disapproval rating at 56 percent. And only 27.6 percent, on average, believe the United States is heading in the right direction, while 65.1 percent believe America is on the wrong track. 

Most Popular