Mark McCloskey Says He May Appeal to U.S. Supreme Court After Latest Development Over 2020 Incident

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who brandished their firearms as a group of protesters broke into their gated community, are still dealing with fallout from the June 2020 incident.

The Missouri Supreme Court put the McCloskeys on probation as attorneys, with the possibility that their licenses are suspended if the terms are violated.

The probation terms require the McCloskeys, in written quarterly reports, to note any arrests, criminal charges, civil lawsuits, disputes with clients, investigations questioning their fitness to practice law and reports of additional disciplinary complaints. The court also ordered them to provide 100 hours of pro bono legal services during their terms of probation. (KCUR)

Both pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and paid fines. They were also pardoned by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson last year.

“As many of you know, Patty and I faced political prosecution for having the audacity to defend our lives and property from an angry mob,” Mark McCloskey, who is running for U.S. Senate, said in a statement at the time. “Today we are incredibly thankful that Governor Mike Parson righted this wrong and granted us pardons. It was actually Governor Parson who, while serving as a State Senator, led the charge to pass the Castle Doctrine—guaranteeing Missourians the right to defend themselves with all necessary force.”

He surmised the latest development “had more to do with politics than anything else.”

“I disagree with the [Missouri] Supreme Court that what we did on our front porch constituted a misdemeanor offense involving moral turpitude,” McCloskey said. “I don't think we acted in moral turpitude at all.”

He vowed they will fully comply with the orders, though said they may appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.