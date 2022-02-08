Is There Really Tension Between DeSantis and Trump? The Florida Governor Weighs In.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opened up about rumors of a rocky relationship with former President Donald Trump, warning Americans not to believe everything the media prints.

"Donald Trump's a friend of mine,” he told Fox News. “He is proud when people do well, and it's not just me, but obviously he's a Florida resident, and he appreciates the job that we've done. He's told me that many times, not only with helping with the election, but just how we govern the state."

DeSantis said Trump wants to see Republicans be successful but the media is instead running with the notion that Trump is “upset at me for doing well, I think that’s total bunk.”

He added that the stories of division between them are completely fabricated—and all one has to do is look at the media’s record.

“They did all they could to get Biden elected. OK. They lied about Trump for four years. They did everything they could to get Biden elected, the guy who campaigned from his basement. They never asked any questions about that. Well, now he gets in. And he had a disastrous first year as president said the worst first year president of any president since the 1800s,” he continued.

“They know the Democrats are in for a shellacking in 2022. So they're trying to change the topic, and they're trying to drive dissension among Republicans,” he said. “And so my message to people is, don't take that bait. Understand what they're trying to do. We need to be united and say we don't like what the Biden administration's doing. We offer a better course in Florida. I think other Republican states are offering a better vision in their states as well. And let's go into ‘22 with a full head of steam with everybody united on the same team.”