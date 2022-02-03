Abortion
VIP

Why South Dakota Republicans Are Pushing Back on Gov. Noem's Pro-life Proposal

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 03, 2022 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Why South Dakota Republicans Are Pushing Back on Gov. Noem's Pro-life Proposal

Source: AP Photo/Stephen Groves File

Last month, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem released a pro-life proposal that would ban abortions in the state once a heartbeat is detected, usually around the sixth week, and severely curtail access to abortion pills.

At the time, the Republican governor expressed her hope that the Supreme Court would strike down Roe v. Wade but said, "until that comes to pass, these bills will ensure that both unborn children and their mothers are protected in South Dakota." 

Though it received an "enthusiastic reception" from the GOP in the legislature, a Republican-controlled House committee later blocked the proposal, arguing its language could "jeopardize" South Dakota's involvement in an ongoing legal battle with Planned Parenthood. 

Pro-life groups in the state shared similar concerns.

“We were not in support of the governor’s original draft language,” said Dale Bartscher, the director of South Dakota Right to Life.

He added that he too was worried it would endanger the state’s standing in the case against Planned Parenthood, but that he hoped the governor would make revisions and bring it back. (AP)

Noem was reportedly surprised the proposal was blocked. 

"They're not listening to national leaders in the pro-life movement on the momentum we have in front of the Supreme Court and what this legislation means to South Dakota," she said. 

The governor also sounded off on social media. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

With Whoopi Suspended, Let's Revisit The View's Clarence Thomas Segment...Because They Went Full Racist
Matt Vespa
Biden Repeats Debunked Lie in Assault on the Second Amendment
Spencer Brown
New Yorkers Welcome Biden to the City But Not in the Way You'd Expect
Katie Pavlich
Baltimore Calls Tucker Carlson a 'Racist' for...Pointing Out Dems' Failures While Controlling the City
Julio Rosas
ICYMI: Joe Manchin Isn't the Only Reason Why Democrats Won't Be Able to Get Much Done for Awhile
Matt Vespa

Dear Young Biden Voters, Did You Really Think This Was Going to Happen?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular