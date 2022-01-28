'Treating the American Public Like Fools': Elon Musk Sounds Off After Biden's Comment About Electric Vehicles

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a shot at President Biden on Thursday over comments he made about his meeting with General Motors and Ford Motor this week.

“I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America,” Biden said in a tweet of him speaking with GM CEO Mary Barra. “Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before.”

Musk commented, reminding him:

“Starts with a T

“Ends with an A

“ESL in the middle.”

ESL in the middle — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

He also responded to another user who noted: “Honestly how does he say this with a straight face. Shame on you President Biden for trying to cancel a great American company and rewrite EV history. No one is buying this. What an embarrassment for the United States. @elonmusk #Tesla.”

“Biden is treating the American public like fools,” Musk replied.

This is not the first time the entrepreneur has been critical of President Biden. Regarding electric vehicles specifically, however, Musk also sounded off in September after the president invited executives from GM, Ford, and Stellantis to the White House when he pledged to have all vehicles sold in the U.S. electric by 2030.

“You know, Biden held this EV summit — didn’t invite Tesla. Invited GM, Ford, Chrysler and [United Auto Workers]. An EV summit on the White House. Didn’t mention Tesla once, and praised GM and Ford for leading the EV revolution," Musk said. "Does this sound maybe a little biased or something? And you know, just — it’s not the friendliest administration. Seems to be controlled by unions, as far as I can tell.”