GOP Senator Shares Must-see Clips from Panel with Medical Experts Who've Been Silenced During Pandemic

Last week, Sen. Ron Johnson held an important panel discussion with medical experts and physicians to get a "second opinion" on the Covid-19 response.
The 12 panelists, among others, discussed limiting the spread of the virus, early at-home treatment, hospital treatment, and vaccines. One of the dominant themes from the event was how their voices were silenced, reputations sullied, and worse.
One physician remarked that traditionally, discussions about medicine and treatment of disease used to take place at conferences, but that has ended with Covid-19. "It's kind of strange that this meeting has to take place in the U.S. Senate," he said. "Given the current state of affairs, that's where we are. … The extreme censorship and attacks have led us to this place."
Johnson shared a number of clips from the discussion that are well worth watching for those interested in hearing a different side of the story.
This.@P_McCulloughMD asks panel of doctors, medical experts and audience how many have been censored and silenced.— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 24, 2022
This is why this discussion is so important. pic.twitter.com/QA4CbpnmWo
Medicine used to be —and should be —a free exchange of ideas. pic.twitter.com/MBuhVksIIh— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 24, 2022
Dr. Christina Parks discusses unequal access to care during COVID-19 and how it’s personally affected her and her family. pic.twitter.com/TMy26vPSp4— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 25, 2022
Why haven't we let doctors be doctors?— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 24, 2022
Dr. Paul Marik's experience treating Covid-19 patients is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/enM8tA7hd6
The courageous Professor Paul Marik gave a powerful testimony at a panel convened by US Senator Johnson. He destroys in minutes the essentials of the medical response to COVID-19 in the US. This still has huge negative implications globally. Analysis: https://t.co/NaAh0JwC0I pic.twitter.com/kFTwPll0FX— Jean-Pierre K. (@jpkiekens) January 25, 2022
.@PierreKory says our COVID policies are putting profits ahead of patients. pic.twitter.com/IeQbFabgmW— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 24, 2022
Doctors talking about their success with early treatment for Covid.— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 24, 2022
Here's Dr. Cole’s story regarding his brother. pic.twitter.com/H1sX2aui5i
Dr. Robert Malone: Our public policies managing COVID have had a particularly strong adverse effect on our children. pic.twitter.com/JM185d2iif— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 24, 2022