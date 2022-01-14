Biden Calls For Censoring Americans in the Name of Public Health

President Biden on Thursday called on social media companies to step up their censorship of Americans as it relates to Covid-19 misinformation.

The comment came at the end of remarks about the White House’s plan to order more Covid-19 tests and distribute free masks.

“I make a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets: Please deal with the misinformation and disinformation that is on your shows,” the president said. “It has to stop. Covid 19 is one of the most formidable enemies America has ever faced. We have got to work together, not against each other.”

He says it's about Covid, but we know better.



Biden is losing the messaging war because he lies. He wants opposition censored. pic.twitter.com/UI12fJdUWD — DaybreakInsider (@DaybreakInsider) January 14, 2022

He's imploring social media companies to censor Americans. That's state action in violation of the First Amendment.



SCOTUS held in 1973 that the government “may not induce, encourage or promote private persons to accomplish what it is constitutionally forbidden to accomplish.” https://t.co/SnNb6EEuLw — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) January 13, 2022

US President calls for the freedom of the press to be controlled and freedom of speech to be abridged. https://t.co/fJNxAw8fh0 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 13, 2022

The guy who lied and told people they wouldn’t get COVID if they got vaccinated has thoughts on disinformation ?? https://t.co/BOqsC19FTN — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) January 14, 2022

Biden’s not alone in calling on social media companies to step up censorship efforts against Americans. Earlier this week a group of 270 medical professionals demanded Spotify implement a misinformation policy—a move that came after Joe Rogan’s viral interview with Dr. Robert Malone.

"By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals," the group wrote in an open letter.