Censorship

Biden Calls For Censoring Americans in the Name of Public Health

Posted: Jan 14, 2022 7:00 AM
Biden Calls For Censoring Americans in the Name of Public Health

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Biden on Thursday called on social media companies to step up their censorship of Americans as it relates to Covid-19 misinformation.

The comment came at the end of remarks about the White House’s plan to order more Covid-19 tests and distribute free masks.

“I make a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets: Please deal with the misinformation and disinformation that is on your shows,” the president said. “It has to stop. Covid 19 is one of the most formidable enemies America has ever faced. We have got to work together, not against each other.”

Biden’s not alone in calling on social media companies to step up censorship efforts against Americans. Earlier this week a group of 270 medical professionals demanded Spotify implement a misinformation policy—a move that came after Joe Rogan’s viral interview with Dr. Robert Malone. 

"By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals," the group wrote in an open letter.

