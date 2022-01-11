Conservatives Blast What's Included for Illegal Immigrants in Newsom's Latest Budget Proposal

Source: Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File

California Democrats appear poised to expand the state’s Medi-Cal health coverage to all low-income illegal immigrants in the state after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest budget proposal.

Taxpayers in the Golden State already pay for health coverage for low-income illegal immigrants 26 and younger and will cover those 50 and older this spring. The new budget proposal means, however, that all low-income immigrants would be covered starting in January 2024 at a cost of $2.2 billion per year.

"If this proposal is supported, [California will be] the first state in the country to achieve universal access to health coverage," Newsom said during a Monday press conference. "So, what does that mean? It means full-scope Medi-Cal, including long-term care, IHSS [In-Home Supportive Services], and behavioral health to all low-income Californians, regardless of immigration status."

Newsom’s plan, if it becomes law, would cover nearly 700,000 additional people. California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said the state already supports these people through charity, emergency and other forms of free care, and that officials believe insuring this population, over time, will reduce these costs. […]

Newsom’s proposal now heads to the state Legislature, where Democrats have majorities so large they can pass any spending plan without Republican votes. Several Democratic leaders issued statements on Monday praising Newsom’s plan but pledging to work with him over the next month on changes. (Associated Press)

At the same time, Newsom also proposed cutting taxes, which would reduce revenue by more than $6.5 billion. The proposed changes are made possible due to state revenues being at an all-time high thanks to “incredible growth in tax collections during the pandemic.” 

Conservatives blasted the move. 

Most Popular