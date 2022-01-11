Conservatives Blast What's Included for Illegal Immigrants in Newsom's Latest Budget Proposal

California Democrats appear poised to expand the state’s Medi-Cal health coverage to all low-income illegal immigrants in the state after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest budget proposal.

Taxpayers in the Golden State already pay for health coverage for low-income illegal immigrants 26 and younger and will cover those 50 and older this spring. The new budget proposal means, however, that all low-income immigrants would be covered starting in January 2024 at a cost of $2.2 billion per year.

"If this proposal is supported, [California will be] the first state in the country to achieve universal access to health coverage," Newsom said during a Monday press conference. "So, what does that mean? It means full-scope Medi-Cal, including long-term care, IHSS [In-Home Supportive Services], and behavioral health to all low-income Californians, regardless of immigration status."

Newsom’s plan, if it becomes law, would cover nearly 700,000 additional people. California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said the state already supports these people through charity, emergency and other forms of free care, and that officials believe insuring this population, over time, will reduce these costs. […] Newsom’s proposal now heads to the state Legislature, where Democrats have majorities so large they can pass any spending plan without Republican votes. Several Democratic leaders issued statements on Monday praising Newsom’s plan but pledging to work with him over the next month on changes. (Associated Press)

At the same time, Newsom also proposed cutting taxes, which would reduce revenue by more than $6.5 billion. The proposed changes are made possible due to state revenues being at an all-time high thanks to “incredible growth in tax collections during the pandemic.”

BREAKING: With our new proposal, California will be the FIRST STATE to achieve universal access to healthcare coverage. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 10, 2022

Conservatives blasted the move.

In California, the Governor proposed taxpayer-funded healthcare for all low-income illegal immigrants.

In New York City, they are poised to allow non-citizens to vote.

It’s all part of the Democrats’ larger plan. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 11, 2022

Unbelievable. While Veterans rot on the streets of California, the state is on track to pass a bill to give health coverage to illegal immigrants for FREE. What a vile slap in the face to hard working people struggling to make ends meet. https://t.co/4xM7U72BD1 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 10, 2022