Conservatives Wonder How the FBI Has Made Zero Progress on Investigation of One Jan. 6 Threat

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

It’s been one year since pipe bombs were planted at the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee but the FBI still has not identified a suspect. 

In September, the FBI released new footage of the suspect sitting on a bench near the DNC and a virtual map of the route the suspect walked when placing the explosive devices the night of Jan. 5.

At the time the new information was released, Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said the FBI had conducted over 800 interviews, gone through more than 300 tips, and collected over 23,000 videos. 

But a year later, conservatives on social media are wondering how it’s possible there is no progress on this investigation.

