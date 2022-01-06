Conservatives Wonder How the FBI Has Made Zero Progress on Investigation of One Jan. 6 Threat

It’s been one year since pipe bombs were planted at the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee but the FBI still has not identified a suspect.

In September, the FBI released new footage of the suspect sitting on a bench near the DNC and a virtual map of the route the suspect walked when placing the explosive devices the night of Jan. 5.

At the time the new information was released, Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said the FBI had conducted over 800 interviews, gone through more than 300 tips, and collected over 23,000 videos.

But a year later, conservatives on social media are wondering how it’s possible there is no progress on this investigation.

It's been 365 days since someone planted pipe bombs outside the DNC & RNC Headquarters.



How is it possible that the DOJ & FBI had time to investigate parents at school board meetings but can't get to the bottom of this? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 5, 2022

At this moment one year ago someone was planting pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC



The FBI has never updated us on the investigation



No suspects, no charges, nothing — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 6, 2022

Soooo... someone tried to blow up the DNC and RNC with pipe bombs a year ago and Merrick Garland has no update on it... got it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 5, 2022

It’s been a whole year and the FBI never found the person caught on camera planting pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC.



Why? — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 5, 2022

Just a reminder that the only person with an ACTUAL WEAPON on January 6 was the pipe bomb person... and there's been ZERO progress in finding them. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 6, 2022

Been one year since the pipe bombs were planted at the DNC and RNC. How is it possible that the FBI has not been able to identify down who this person is? pic.twitter.com/PPBtKkKP23 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 5, 2022