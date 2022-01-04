NYC's New Mayor Already Angers the Left with His Advice on Covid-19

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has already ticked off the left with his message to New Yorkers on how the city ought to confront Covid-19.
Days after being sworn in, the Democrat insisted the city and schools will be staying open even amid the omicron wave.
One problem Adams identified that was missing under Bill de Blasio's leadership in fighting Covid-19 was "swagger."
"When a mayor has swagger, the city has swagger," he said Monday.
"We've allowed people to beat us down so much that all we did was wallow in COVID — that's all we did — and we no longer believed this is a city of swagger, this is a city of resiliency.
"We need a mayor with swagger, we need a councilwoman with swagger, we need assemblywomen with swagger, we need a borough president with swagger, we need a chancellor with swagger, we need a police commissioner with swagger," the mayor continued.
"This is New York, it's a privilege to live in New York, and the leadership should have that swagger. That's what has been missing in this city."
"all we did was wallow in COVID" pic.twitter.com/iLBcD5MrAL— Venny From The Block (@VennyVedivici) January 3, 2022
Didn’t lots of people die from Covid? what does having swagger during a time of mass causality even mean.— Ethereum West (Not-A-Security) (@EthereumWest) January 3, 2022
Swagger? A city government's job is to meet the needs of constituents. Style is beside the point. Covid19 is a virus. We are not "wallowing" we are fighting a pandemic. Do your job. Provide testing, masks, science-based guidance, public health support and accurate information.— Lynne Jackier (@YourNeighbor57) January 3, 2022
This is going to be a long 4 yrs. https://t.co/O2JZs7TdWi— Drew Dixon (@deardrewdixon) January 4, 2022
I am worried and concerned…— Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) January 3, 2022
(Ps. I am someone who has seriously been asked to be a celebrity swagger coach before…and I can guarantee swagger doesn’t fix real problems…) https://t.co/etHKfbyDr5
No @NYCMayor I didn’t wallow in COVID, I “wallowed” in losing 6 of my loved ones to a virus that was so grossly mishandled that their lives could have been saved. I “wallowed” in my entire industry being shutdown. Your “swagger” isn’t saving shit.#FakeDemocratForMayor https://t.co/ThA38rNXQz— Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) January 3, 2022
I didn’t realize swagger provides immunity to a lethal virus. If only he was mayor at the start of the pandemic. https://t.co/bIDjQ1muEx— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 3, 2022