NYC's New Mayor Already Angers the Left with His Advice on Covid-19

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 04, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has already ticked off the left with his message to New Yorkers on how the city ought to confront Covid-19. 

Days after being sworn in, the Democrat insisted the city and schools will be staying open even amid the omicron wave. 

One problem Adams identified that was missing under Bill de Blasio's leadership in fighting Covid-19 was "swagger." 

"When a mayor has swagger, the city has swagger," he said Monday.

"We've allowed people to beat us down so much that all we did was wallow in COVID — that's all we did — and we no longer believed this is a city of swagger, this is a city of resiliency. 

"We need a mayor with swagger, we need a councilwoman with swagger, we need assemblywomen with swagger, we need a borough president with swagger, we need a chancellor with swagger, we need a police commissioner with swagger," the mayor continued. 

"This is New York, it's a privilege to live in New York, and the leadership should have that swagger. That's what has been missing in this city." 

Most Popular