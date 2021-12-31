Facing Severe Shortage of Covid Treatments, NY Dept. of Health Makes Highly Controversial Eligibility Rule

New York’s Department of Health issued a memo this week to health care providers and facilities in the state warning that there is a severe shortage of Covid-19 treatments.

In order to be eligible to receive oral antivirals or monoclonal antibody treatment products, patients need to meet five conditions. The first four are not controversial—there are age and weight requirements, having a mild or moderate case of Covid-19, and able to begin treatment within five days of symptoms. The fifth criterion, however, is more controversial. In addition to meeting the other requirements, patients must also “have a medical condition or other factors that increase their risk for severe illness."

The memo goes on to state, “Non-white race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity should be considered a risk factor, as longstanding systemic health and social inequities have contributed to an increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19."

So while white patients can certainly get the treatment, they must have another condition that elevates their risk of severe illness.

