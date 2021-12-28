Harris Reveals What Her 'Biggest Failure' as VP Has Been So Far

Vice President Kamala Harris revealed during an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” that she considered her "biggest failure" to be not getting "out of D.C. more."

While she laughed after responding to host Margaret Brennan, Harris says she was serious.

“The president and I came in, you know, COVID had already started. It was - the pandemic had started. And when we came in, we really couldn't travel,” she said. “You know, a large part of the relationship that he and I have built has been being in this, you know, together in the same office for hours on end, doing Zooms or whatever because we couldn't get out of D.C. and on issues that are about fighting for anything from voting rights to child care to one of the issues that I care deeply about maternal health.

“Being with the people who are directly impacted by this work, listening to them so that they, not some pundit, tells us what their priorities are, I think is critically important,” she continued. “People have a right to know and believe that their government actually sees and hears them. And my biggest concern is I don't ever want to be in a bubble when it comes to being aware of and in touch with what people need at any given moment in time.”

Brennan also asked Harris whether she agreed with some assessments from Democrats that there’s no way she can succeed given the portfolio she’s been handed.

“I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail,” she said. “I'm the Vice President of the United States, anything that I handle is because it's a tough issue. And it couldn't be handled at some other level.”