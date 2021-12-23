Elizabeth Warren

What Elizabeth Warren Is Blaming for Price Hikes at Grocery Stores

Sen. Elizabeth Warren cast the blame for rising prices at supermarkets on corporate greed, which critics were quick to call into question. 

“Your company, and the other major grocers who reaped the benefits of a turbulent 2020, appear to be passing costs on to consumers to preserve your pandemic gains, and even taking advantage of inflation to add greater burdens,” the Democratic senator wrote to the heads of Kroger, Albertson's, and Publix, NBC News reported.

“Your companies had a choice: They could have retained lower prices for consumers and properly protected and compensated their workers, or granted massive payouts to top executives and investors,” she added. “It is disappointing that you chose not to put your customers and workers first.”

The letter comes as inflation reached its highest rate in decades, with consumer prices rising 6.8. percent in November. 

While the grocery stores have not yet responded, the Food Marketing Institute, a trade association representing wholesalers and food retailers, pointed to other causes for higher prices. 

"Current price increases are due to a combination of supply chain challenges — from labor and transportation shortages to higher fuel costs and increased consumer demand," FMI told NBC News. "Grocers are doing everything they can to absorb these cost increases, and we ask consumers to continue working with us as we recalibrate our supply chains."

On Twitter, critics blasted Warren for where she placed the blame. 

