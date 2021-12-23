What Elizabeth Warren Is Blaming for Price Hikes at Grocery Stores

Sen. Elizabeth Warren cast the blame for rising prices at supermarkets on corporate greed, which critics were quick to call into question.

“Your company, and the other major grocers who reaped the benefits of a turbulent 2020, appear to be passing costs on to consumers to preserve your pandemic gains, and even taking advantage of inflation to add greater burdens,” the Democratic senator wrote to the heads of Kroger, Albertson's, and Publix, NBC News reported.

“Your companies had a choice: They could have retained lower prices for consumers and properly protected and compensated their workers, or granted massive payouts to top executives and investors,” she added. “It is disappointing that you chose not to put your customers and workers first.”

The letter comes as inflation reached its highest rate in decades, with consumer prices rising 6.8. percent in November.

While the grocery stores have not yet responded, the Food Marketing Institute, a trade association representing wholesalers and food retailers, pointed to other causes for higher prices.

"Current price increases are due to a combination of supply chain challenges — from labor and transportation shortages to higher fuel costs and increased consumer demand," FMI told NBC News. "Grocers are doing everything they can to absorb these cost increases, and we ask consumers to continue working with us as we recalibrate our supply chains."

On Twitter, critics blasted Warren for where she placed the blame.

This line doesn’t work



Americans can see that *everything* is more expensive and that hiring signs are everywhere



They don’t blame grocery stores or gas stations for high prices, they blame Democrats https://t.co/NHLqKIIUpv — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 21, 2021

Imagine trying to push the idea that Big Grocery and their historic <2% profit margins are the problem https://t.co/Ga7rTpcv44 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) December 21, 2021

LOL. Elizabeth Warren says grocery stores “appear to be passing on costs” to consumers.



Retail, how does it work? https://t.co/or0nKViu0V — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 21, 2021

Look how desperate they are to make up excuses for Bidenflation. https://t.co/86dtnDhukH — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) December 21, 2021

Democrats are determined to blame everyone other than the true source for skyrocketing consumer prices...



Because the truth is, Democrats are to blame for Bidenflation.

https://t.co/lGctMYiYLn — Job Creators Network (@JobCreatorsUSA) December 22, 2021

When the politicians pushing inflation, high taxes and excessive regulations “demand answers” as to why prices are rising. https://t.co/5JP4wdgLmE — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) December 22, 2021

Poor Liz, still doesn’t understand inflation. https://t.co/r0h2tR3QHL — Peter McLasso ?? (@PeterMcCormack) December 21, 2021