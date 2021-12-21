West Virginia

Critics Go Off on Actress For 'Despicable' Attack on Manchin Voters

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Tyler Evert

Critics blasted liberal actress Bette Midler after she lashed out at Sen. Joe Manchin’s constituents, calling West Virginians “poor, illiterate and strung out.”

“What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible,” Midler tweeted. “He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

The attack came after the Democratic senator announced he could not move forward on the “mammoth” Build Back Better legislation.

Critics on social media sounded off on her "hateful" comments.

Midler later followed up with an apology to the "good people of WVA," though she kept up the original tweet.  

