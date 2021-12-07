Radio

Chris Cuomo Is Now Out of His Second Media Job, Too

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 07, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Chris Cuomo Is Now Out of His Second Media Job, Too

Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Days after getting fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo said Monday that he will no longer be hosting his SiriusXM Radio program.

Cuomo made the announcement on Twitter after guest host Brian Ross, an ABC anchor, filled in on his program, “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo” on Monday.

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” he said. “That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show.

“I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there,” Cuomo continued. “I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal—but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.”

While it's unclear based on his statement, many believe SiriusXM likely gave him the option to resign or be fired.

SiriusXM also released a statement after Cuomo's announcement, saying his program would be terminated, effective immediately.

“Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It will no longer air. We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM," a SiriusXM spokesperson said in a statement, according to Deadline. 

The announcement comes just days after he was fired from CNN after the network learned new information about the extent to which he helped his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with multiple sexual harassment claims. The former CNN host is also facing sexual misconduct allegations of his own. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Did You Catch What the White House Is Doing to Change Messaging on Economy?
Leah Barkoukis
Two of Cleveland's Biggest Hospital Systems Backtrack on Vaccine Mandate
Leah Barkoukis
Psaki Punts on Authenticity of Hunter Biden’s ‘Laptop From Hell’
Katie Pavlich
Jussie Smollett Testifies to Receiving Texts from CNN's Don Lemon During Investigation into Hate Crime Hoax
Landon Mion
'The Man Who Lost Republicans the Senate': Kemp, Perdue Exchange Blows as GA Governor's Race Heats Up
Landon Mion
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Caught Maskless Just Days After Discussion of Possible 'Permanent' State Mask Mandate
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular