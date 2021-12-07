Chris Cuomo Is Now Out of His Second Media Job, Too

Days after getting fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo said Monday that he will no longer be hosting his SiriusXM Radio program.

Cuomo made the announcement on Twitter after guest host Brian Ross, an ABC anchor, filled in on his program, “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo” on Monday.

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” he said. “That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show.

“I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there,” Cuomo continued. “I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal—but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.”

While it's unclear based on his statement, many believe SiriusXM likely gave him the option to resign or be fired.

TRANSLATION: SiriusXM also fired me but allowed me to exit with some semblance of diginity so that I might have a chance at being employed ever again. https://t.co/Ac02n0d7BL — RBe (@RBPundit) December 6, 2021

SiriusXM also released a statement after Cuomo's announcement, saying his program would be terminated, effective immediately.

“Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It will no longer air. We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM," a SiriusXM spokesperson said in a statement, according to Deadline.

The announcement comes just days after he was fired from CNN after the network learned new information about the extent to which he helped his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with multiple sexual harassment claims. The former CNN host is also facing sexual misconduct allegations of his own.