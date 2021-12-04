Latest Harvard Survey of Key Demographic Is a 'Warning Sign' For Democrats

President Biden’s approval ratings have been crashing for months now, and a new survey from the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics shows that he’s losing support even among young Americans.

The president, who came into office with a 59 percent approval rating among 18-29 year-olds, is now underwater among this age group with the survey showing a 46 percent approval rating.

Support among young Democrats has dropped 10 points since the spring and 14 points among young Independents.

As Politico reported, the poll is alarming for Democrats given young Americans are a key segment of their base.

"[I]t’s a warning sign ahead of next year’s midterm elections, when Democrats will be trying to convince younger voters — who are more likely to sit out non-presidential elections — to show up at the polls. “You can clearly make the argument that, along with other important subgroups, young people were essential to Biden’s victory and the Democratic Senate,” said John Della Volpe, the director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics. (Politico)

Biden received the highest rating for the way he’s handled Covid-19 and the lowest on the issue of gun control.

A majority, 52 percent, also said they believe democracy in America is “in trouble” or “failing,” with 35 percent saying they think they’ll see a second civil war in their lifetime.

