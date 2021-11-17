Voters Have Significantly Changed Their View on Biden's Mental Fitness from One Year Ago

President Biden is the oldest president in American history, and it's shown for a while now. Spared by the pandemic, which gave him the ability to campaign from his basement and largely avoid unscripted moments on the campaign trail, many voters may not have picked up on whether there were even questions about his mental acuity. What is certain, however, is that that's no longer the case. Biden's infamous gaffes aren't brushed off as easily anymore, and prominent papers are beginning to publicly question his mental acuity, with The Wall Street Journal's editorial board recently expressing concern over the president's repeated confusion.

"We take no pleasure in pointing this out, since the U.S. needs a President who can handle the strains of the job. Mr. Biden was never Demosthenes, and all Presidents stumble in speech. But Mr. Biden's frequent public confusion about the major issues of the day is a reason for the growing public concern," they wrote last month.

Increasingly, Americans agree.

According to a new Politico/Morning Consult survey, doubt over the president's health and mental fitness is growing.

Only 40 percent of voters surveyed agreed with the statement that Biden “is in good health,” while 50 percent disagreed. That 10-percentage-point gap — outside the poll’s margin of error — represents a massive 29-point shift since October 2020, when Morning Consult last surveyed the question and found voters believed Biden was in good health by a 19-point margin. Asked whether Biden is mentally fit, voters are almost evenly split, with 46 percent saying he is and 48 percent disagreeing. But that negative 2-point margin stands in stark contrast to Biden’s numbers last October, when voters believed he was mentally fit by a 21-point margin. (Politico)

The survey comes days before Biden will turn 79.