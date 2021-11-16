Illegal Immigration

Newly Released Border Numbers Show the 'Worst October' in DHS History

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 9:45 AM
Newly Released Border Numbers Show the 'Worst October' in DHS History

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The Department of Homeland Security released new data on Monday confirming that President Biden’s border crisis continues to be a serious issue.

Given the number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the border last month—over 164,000—last month marked the worst October in DHS history, Republicans pointed out.

According to a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll conducted late last month, 81 percent of respondents said illegal immigration is a serious issue and only 35 percent of registered voters approved of the Biden administration’s handling of immigration policies.

Update: Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released a statement about the numbers.

"The numbers do not lie, this crisis is nowhere near under control," she said. "As Biden, Kamala Harris, and the White House continue to lie about the severity of this crisis and do nothing but encourage it, the human costs are being felt by Americans across the country, with cartels and criminals thriving and threatening the safety of our communities.”

