Newly Released Border Numbers Show the 'Worst October' in DHS History

The Department of Homeland Security released new data on Monday confirming that President Biden’s border crisis continues to be a serious issue.

Given the number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the border last month—over 164,000—last month marked the worst October in DHS history, Republicans pointed out.

Under Biden, 164,303 illegal immigrants were apprehended in October – the highest total for October EVER recorded by the DHS. pic.twitter.com/ehtm6Lg2Jt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2021

BREAKING: CBP reports 164,303 illegal immigrants were encountered crossing the border in October.



That's the highest total for October EVER recorded by DHS.



Under Biden, over 1.6M illegal immigrants have been encountered (reminder, this number does not include got-aways) — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) November 16, 2021

Just last month, the Biden administration released 17,126 illegal immigrants into the U.S.



That brings the total to over 264,629 illegal immigrants released into the U.S. under Biden.



In Trump's last full month in office, that number was only 17. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) November 16, 2021

Last month, 899 pounds of fentanyl were seized at the border.



That means enough fentanyl was seized in October alone for 203,889,604 lethal doses.



As these drugs are smuggled across the border, U.S. overdose deaths have reached an all-time high in recent months. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) November 16, 2021

More illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border in just the last three months under Biden than in all of FY 2020 under Trump. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) November 16, 2021

Over 1.1 MILLION illegal immigrants have crossed the border just since late April when Biden claimed he had "gotten control" of his border crisis.



In just 6 months, that's more than any yearly TOTAL since FY 2005. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) November 16, 2021

12,807 unaccompanied minors were encountered at the border in October. That's more than in any month under Trump.



It also means more than 139,000 unaccompanied minors have been encountered since February 1 under Biden.



Biden's policies are creating a humanitarian crisis. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) November 16, 2021

According to a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll conducted late last month, 81 percent of respondents said illegal immigration is a serious issue and only 35 percent of registered voters approved of the Biden administration’s handling of immigration policies.

Update: Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released a statement about the numbers.

"The numbers do not lie, this crisis is nowhere near under control," she said. "As Biden, Kamala Harris, and the White House continue to lie about the severity of this crisis and do nothing but encourage it, the human costs are being felt by Americans across the country, with cartels and criminals thriving and threatening the safety of our communities.”