GOP Lawmaker Who Voted for Infrastructure Bill 'Visibly Shaken' After Getting Publicly Scolded by Trump

Former President Trump held nothing back in criticizing the Republican lawmakers who joined Democrats to help pass the infrastructure bill last week, saying they ought to be “ashamed of themselves.”

During his speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner Monday night, Trump called out the 13 House Republicans who supported the $1.2 trillion package, which passed 228-206 on Friday.

“I love all the House Republicans. Well, actually, I don’t love all of you. I don’t love the 13 that voted for Biden’s infrastructure plan,” Trump reportedly said, according to The Washington Post.

Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Don Young of Alaska, John Katko of New York, Tom Reed of New York, Andrew Garbarino of New York, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, and David McKinley of West Virginia supported the bill, which wouldn’t have passed without their votes.

At least one of those Republicans—Rep. Nicole Malliotakis—was in the room during Trump’s remarks.

According to a New York Post reporter, the New York Republican was “visibly shaken.”

Per a source at the NRCC dinner with Trump last evening: “He railed on 13 Rs who voted for infrastructure with Nicole Malliotakis there. She was visibly shaken by it.” The source added it was a lengthly speech and Trump was friendly with McCarthy. — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) November 9, 2021

Malliotakis has argued the infrastructure bill is "incredibly good" for the district she represents.

WATCH me explain my vote here ??https://t.co/y72kOwCWJo — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) November 6, 2021

The 13 GOP House members who supported the package have been criticized by their colleagues as well.