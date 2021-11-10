Donald Trump

GOP Lawmaker Who Voted for Infrastructure Bill 'Visibly Shaken' After Getting Publicly Scolded by Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Lawmaker Who Voted for Infrastructure Bill 'Visibly Shaken' After Getting Publicly Scolded by Trump

Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Former President Trump held nothing back in criticizing the Republican lawmakers who joined Democrats to help pass the infrastructure bill last week, saying they ought to be “ashamed of themselves.”

During his speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner Monday night, Trump called out the 13 House Republicans who supported the $1.2 trillion package, which passed 228-206 on Friday.

“I love all the House Republicans. Well, actually, I don’t love all of you. I don’t love the 13 that voted for Biden’s infrastructure plan,” Trump reportedly said, according to The Washington Post. 

Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Don Young of Alaska, John Katko of New York, Tom Reed of New York, Andrew Garbarino of New York, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, and David McKinley of West Virginia supported the bill, which wouldn’t have passed without their votes. 

At least one of those Republicans—Rep. Nicole Malliotakis—was in the room during Trump’s remarks. 

According to a New York Post reporter, the New York Republican was “visibly shaken.”

Malliotakis has argued the infrastructure bill is "incredibly good" for the district she represents.

The 13 GOP House members who supported the package have been criticized by their colleagues as well.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Bill Maher Shredded Critical Race Theory…And It Probably Triggered Progressives
Matt Vespa
The Durham Probe Just Reached Into the Biden White House
Katie Pavlich

WATCH: Flustered Adam Schiff Tries to Squirm Out of His Debunked Steele Dossier Comments
Spencer Brown
Mathew McConaughey Says He is Against Vaccinating Children Against COVID
Landon Mion
Texas School Board Says Parents Should be Ashamed for Criticizing Sexually Explicit Library Books Online
Landon Mion
Surgeon General Warns of Spread of 'Misinformation' Through... Memes?
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular