Chamber of Commerce

JCN Points Out What's 'Extremely Misleading' About US Chamber Poll on Vaccine Mandates

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 8:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
JCN Points Out What's 'Extremely Misleading' About US Chamber Poll on Vaccine Mandates

Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A new U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife survey found a majority of small business owners are supportive of vaccine mandates, but the Job Creators Network is calling the poll “extremely misleading.”

According to the survey, 64 percent of small business owners expressed support for President Biden’s employer mandate for companies with 100 or more employees, while the same percentage also approved of businesses in their area initiating mandates.

Additionally, 51 percent said they are likely to or already requiring customers show proof of their vaccination status. "This represents a shift in attitudes on vaccine requirements from June (when 38% reported being likely/already doing so), before COVID-19 variants worsened the pandemic in the U.S.," according to the report. "Though only 10% now say they already require customers to show vaccine cards, just 3% said they were doing so back in June."

Job Creators Network pushed back on the results, however, calling them "extremely misleading."

"Ninety-eight percent of the people polled for the Chamber survey own companies with under 100 employees," JCN president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz said in a statement. "The Biden vaccine mandate does not affect them. What the Chamber should have done is poll company owners who are affected by the mandate.  Since the Chamber didn’t do that, it’s clear they’re trying to manipulate the public into supporting a vaccine mandate. 

"The Chamber claims it supports small businesses, but this polling manipulation demonstrates otherwise," he continued. 

JCN plans to sue the Biden administration if the private employer mandate is finalized.

"We are not anti-vaccine; we are anti-government mandates that will hurt small businesses and hurt our entire economy," Ortiz said.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Oh My: Two New Polls Show Glenn Youngkin Ahead in Virginia
Guy Benson
'Can We Try to Kill This': The Story McAuliffe's Team Doesn't Want Reported
Leah Barkoukis
Dem Rep Says What He Really Feels About Republican Colleague in Hot Mic Moment
Leah Barkoukis
Wisconsin Sheriff Details Cases of Fraud, Claims Election Law 'Shattered' by State Elections Commission
Leah Barkoukis
Andrew Cuomo Charged with Misdemeanor Sex Crime for Allegedly Groping Former Aide
Rebecca Downs
Sen. Joni Ernst Says 'Happy Halloween' with 'Zombie Programs Survival Guide Act'
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular