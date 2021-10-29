Judge Blocks Biden Admin From Firing Unvaccinated Employees Whose Religious Exemptions Are Pending

A Washington, D.C., district court judge temporarily blocked the Biden administration from firing unvaccinated federal employees who sued the government over religious exemptions.

"None of the civilian employee plaintiffs will be subject to discipline while his or her request for a religious exception is pending," District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ordered, Fox News reports.

Active duty military personnel whose religious exemptions have been denied also cannot be disciplined while the outcome of their appeals are pending.

Twenty plaintiffs sued President Biden and members of his administration in their official capacity over the president's Sept. 9 executive order mandating vaccines for federal employees, according to civil action filed Sunday. (Fox News)

"The Biden administration has shown an unprecedented, cavalier attitude toward the rule of law and an utter ineptitude at basic constitutional contours," Michael Yoder, the plaintiffs' attorney, told Fox News.

"This combination is dangerous to American liberty," he continued. "Thankfully, our Constitution protects and secures the right to remain free from religious persecution and coercion. With this order, we are one step closer to putting the Biden administration back in its place by limiting government to its enumerated powers. It’s time citizens and courts said no to tyranny. The Constitution does not need to be rewritten, it needs to be reread."