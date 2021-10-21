Donald Trump

Trump Makes Major Announcement About New Social Media Platform Launch

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former President Trump announced Wednesday he’s launching a media network that includes a social media platform that will serve as “a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.”

As a project of Trump Media & Technology Group, the new social media app, TRUTH Social, will begin a beta launch for invited guests in November 2021, while a nationwide rollout will take place in the first quarter of 2022, the press release says.

“TRUTH Social is America’s ‘Big Tent’ social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology,” TRUTH Social’s website states. 

It is now available for pre-order on the Apple app store.

Trump, who will be chairman of TMTG, said the social platform will “give a voice to all.”

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech," Trump said. "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable."

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon," the 45th president added. "TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!"

Most Popular