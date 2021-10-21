Department of Justice

Gaetz on Death Threat Against Him: If They're Successful, I Want It Known 'Who Stopped Their Arrest'

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 9:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said he received a serious death threat the Department of Justice declined to pursue, despite the Capitol Police recommending arrest.

“I think someone may be trying to kill me. And if they are successful, I would like my constituents and my family to know who stopped their arrest,” Gaetz said on the House floor Wednesday.

Gaetz said he received the threat on Twitter.

"Madam Speaker, on October 8, 2021, a Twitter handle, styled, CIA Bob is at your door, tweeted to @RepMattGaetz, ‘Looky here, pal. I lived in Portland. Portland has ordered a hit on you. I accepted the contract. Have a good day.’”

After the tweet, the person traveled to the nation’s capital and the U.S. Capitol Police recommend their arrest. 

The Department of Justice, however, “declined to do so,” Gaetz claimed. “It is just yet another example of the Department of Justice having a double standard.

“If my name weren't Gaetz, if it were Omar or Talib, you bet this person would have been arrested. Because that's what the Capitol Police recommended. 

“But the Department of Justice doesn't seem to care so much when it's Republicans,” he concluded. 

Most Popular