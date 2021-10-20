California

California School District's Covid-safe Lunch Plan Has Parents Wondering if 'Cruelty to Children Is the Point'

Source: AP Photo/Matt York

A California school district is facing blowback after sending parents an email asking them to send their children to school with warm and weatherproof outerwear because kids were going to be forced to eat outside, despite inclement weather. 

"Rain is forecasted this week which will present an added challenge to our lunch routines," Patwin Elementary School Principal Gay Bourguignon told parents. "DJUSD [Davis Joint Unified School District] students are required to eat outside at this time due to COVID restrictions. I am asking you to send your children to school with rain gear and warm jackets."

Parents wondered if perhaps “cruelty” to children “is the point.”

Republican California state legislator Kevin Kiley agreed, writing on Twitter, "Cruelty to children has been normalized in California."

Fortunately, the school walked back its plan to force kids to eat in the rain. 

"Some parents are very happy with our decision to have students eat outside and others are concerned," Bourguignon wrote in a follow-up email to parents, reports Fox News. "Our campus is not ideal for eating outside due to the lack of a solid walkway cover. In collaboration with our District staff, we looked at all of the alternatives. If during lunchtime, we have a heavy downpour of rain it will be challenging to eat under the covered walkways."

"During a heavy downpour, we will have a staggered lunch with one grade level at a time in our MPR for 15 minutes with all 10 doors open and 2 air purifiers running. After 15 minutes, students will be dismissed to their classrooms for inside recess," the note added. "If you prefer that your child remains outside to eat please inform your teacher and we will make accommodations to support your request."

Reopen California Schools still criticized the update. 

Meanwhile in Sonoma County, one school wants kids to chew their food with masks on.

