GOP Rep Explains Who Will Be 'Hurt in a Significant Way' by Biden's Tax Hikes

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, who was chair of the Ways and Means Committee when it drafted former President Trump's tax cuts in 2017, is sounding the alarm about who will be hurt in a "significant" way by President Biden's tax hikes.

"We're seeing record revenues because we got the economy moving again, became the most competitive economy in the world," Brady said on FOX Business Thursday. "We saw small businesses investing, expanding, we saw jobs in manufacturing coming back from overseas, and so we saw record levels. What this says is that another myth that President Biden uses in much of the narrative he gives on taxes [is] false. This one got debunked. Tax revenues are not down. Corporations are hitting record revenues for the federal government.