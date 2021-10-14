Bill Clinton Hospitalized For Infection

Former President Bill Clinton, 75, has been hospitalized for sepsis since Tuesday at the University of California Irvine’s Medical Center, according to multiple reports.

Angel Ureña, spokesman for the former president, said in a statement that Clinton was admitted “to receive treatment for a non-Covid related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care.”

CNN reports that Bill Clinton is now hospitalized for sepsis. Says he is currently in the ICU but likely for his own protection.



Clinton's spox is saying Clinton is in good spirits and it's possible he could be out by tomorrow.



This is not related to his heart or covid. pic.twitter.com/qesN0v3oH8 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 15, 2021

Statement, from me, on President Clinton pic.twitter.com/Jbfl4evpcF — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

His spokesman also released a statement from Clinton’s physicians, Drs. Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack.

Statement from President Clinton’s physicians pic.twitter.com/kQ4GDOxBcU — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

“President Clinton was taken to the UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection,” the joint statement said. “He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well.

“The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist,” the statement added. “We hope to have him go home soon.”

