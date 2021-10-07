Why Sanders Refused to Sign a Statement Condemning Harassment of Sinema

Sen. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the recent protests against his colleague, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, leaked emails show, according to Axios.

Coordinated by Sen. Cory Booker’s communications director, Jeff Giertz, the statement asked senators’ offices to sign onto the letter condemning the harassment of Sinema, particularly the incident where protesters followed her into a restroom and filmed her.

“Protests are one of the most powerful tools for a vibrant democracy. That is why the right to peacefully assemble and the right to exercise freedom of speech are enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution, and we are committed to fiercely protecting those rights,” the proposed statement reads. “Following someone into a bathroom and filming the encounter is plainly inappropriate and unacceptable, and it crosses a clear line.

“What happened in that video was a violation of Senator Sinema’s privacy that has no place in our public discourse, and we resolutely condemn it.”

Giertz said they were “happy to consider any edits as well.”

Sanders wanted the statement to include a rebuke of her positions on prescription drug reforms and the budget reconciliation package, so his communications director responded with a suggested edit: “While we hope Senator Sinema will change her position on prescription drug reform and support a major [budget] reconciliation bill, ..."

Sanders' communications director Mike Casca asked that the statement be edited to include the preface, "While we hope Senator Sinema will change her position on prescription drug reform and support a major [budget] reconciliation bill, ..."



Read excerpts of the email exchange: pic.twitter.com/7WeDFnKWnn — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) October 7, 2021

But Booker wouldn’t agree to the change, according to his communications director, prompting Sanders’s office to say he won’t sign, “so please cut ‘Senate Democratic Leadership Team’ from the headline.”

The move is emblematic of the hostility between the progressive and moderate members, who have been sparring over the cost and scope of President Biden's agenda. Sanders wanted the statement to urge Sinema to drop her opposition to prescription drug reform, as well as Biden's $3.5 trillion social safety net expansion. (Axios)

Sens. Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, Mark Warner, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Manchin, Amy Klobuchar, and Catherine Cortez-Masto signed onto the statement organized by Booker. It has not been published yet.