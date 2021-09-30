Noem Blasts Latest Allegations Against Her as 'Total Garbage'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem blasted allegations that she’s having an extramarital affair with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, calling it a “disgusting lie.”

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,” Noem said in a tweet. “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help. I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.”

The governor’s response came after a report alleged a romantic relationship, citing “multiple” unnamed sources.

Lewandowski, who is currently advising Noem, also faces sexual harassment allegations from Trump donor Trashelle Odom.

In a statement responding to the allegations, Lewandowski's attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said, "Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response."

Noem, too, is facing separate allegations she engaged in a conflict of interest.

The report and Noem’s response come as the South Dakota governor faces scrutiny at home over a meeting she put together with a state employee who denied her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser, a move that prompted allegations of abuse of power. Sherry Bren, the chief of the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation’s appraiser certification program, Bren’s boss, and South Dakota Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman (R) were all included in the meeting, as was Noem’s daughter. Bren later alleged that she was pressured to retire, and South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R) has since said he’s looking into the matter. (The Hill)

Noem pushed back on those allegations as well.