Kristi Noem

Noem Blasts Latest Allegations Against Her as 'Total Garbage'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 8:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Noem Blasts Latest Allegations Against Her as 'Total Garbage'

Source: AP Photo/Stephen Groves File

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem blasted allegations that she’s having an extramarital affair with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, calling it a “disgusting lie.”

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,” Noem said in a tweet. “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help. I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.”

The governor’s response came after a report alleged a romantic relationship, citing “multiple” unnamed sources. 

Lewandowski, who is currently advising Noem, also faces sexual harassment allegations from Trump donor Trashelle Odom.

In a statement responding to the allegations, Lewandowski's attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said, "Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response."

Noem, too, is facing separate allegations she engaged in a conflict of interest.

The report and Noem’s response come as the South Dakota governor faces scrutiny at home over a meeting she put together with a state employee who denied her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser, a move that prompted allegations of abuse of power.

Sherry Bren, the chief of the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation’s appraiser certification program, Bren’s boss, and South Dakota Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman (R) were all included in the meeting, as was Noem’s daughter. Bren later alleged that she was pressured to retire, and South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R) has since said he’s looking into the matter. (The Hill)

Noem pushed back on those allegations as well.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
If Democrats Think This Woman Is the Secret Weapon for the Midterms, Then They're Totally Screwed
Matt Vespa
Manchin Demands Inclusion of Hyde Amendment in Reconciliation, Has Warning to Dems if It's Not
Leah Barkoukis
Major Airline to Begin Process of Firing Nearly 600 Unvaccinated Employees
Leah Barkoukis
White House Won't Give a Timeline for OSHA's Vaccine Mandate Rule
Katie Pavlich
Poll: President Biden Approval Ratings Underwater in Yet Another Swing State
VIP
Rebecca Downs
President Joe Biden Makes Appearance at Congressional Baseball Game, Where Dems Lose For First Time Since 2016
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular