New Poll Is Absolutely Brutal for Biden

It’s not just President Biden approval rating that’s been tanking in recent weeks. A new Pew survey found the commander in chief losing support on a number of issues, including his personal traits.

Like many other polls, Biden’s approval rating fell in the survey conducted Sept. 13-19 among 10,371 adults, with less than half of Americans (44 percent) believing he’s doing a good job and 53 percent disapproving. That number has fallen among Democrats and other groups.

New Pew Poll: Biden lost 18 points in his job approval rating among Blacks in last two months, 16 points among Hispanics, 14 points among Asians. Only 8 points among Whites. pic.twitter.com/DKInKlGw7D — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 23, 2021

"I don't look at the #polls," Biden just said (lied).

Feast your eyes on this one, sir:



Biden Loses Ground With the Public on Issues, Personal Traits and Job Approval | Pew Research Centerhttps://t.co/iyLld3ZAsQ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 24, 2021

On issues, a majority of Americans (51 percent) have confidence in Biden on his coronavirus response. But more Americans disapprove than approve of his decisions on economic policy, foreign affairs, immigration, and wise use of military force. Americans have the least amount of confidence in the 46th president when it comes to unifying the country, with 66 percent not confident at all or not too confident, compared to 34 percent who expressed some confidence.

PEW: 66% of Americans are "not at all confident" or "not too confident" that Joe Biden will "bring the country closer together." pic.twitter.com/LTdeW70ype — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) September 23, 2021

Respondents expressed less confidence in some of his personal traits than they did six months ago, such as standing up for what he believes in and caring about the needs of ordinary people. Americans gave him the least positive assessment for his mental acuity, however, with 56 percent saying he’s not mentally sharp compared to 43 percent giving him a positive assessment, which has dropped 11 points since March.

On Friday, Biden claimed he didn't pay attention to polls, despite indicating the opposite during the same press conference and at other times.

BIDEN: "That's why I don't look at the polls... not a joke!"



"...It's gonna go up, it's gonna go down..." pic.twitter.com/s1EIRAbuC4 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 24, 2021

“That’s why I don’t look at the polls. Not a joke,” says Biden.



On Sept. 11th, Biden said,



"You know, if you take a look at the polling data, it is down — as my numbers have dropped." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 24, 2021