The Left Is Still Going After the McCloskeys. Here's What Consequence the Missouri Couple Could Face Now.

When Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons followed through on his promise in late July to pardon Mark and Patricia McCloskey after they brandished firearms at BLM activists who threatened the couple last summer, it looked like the final chapter in their saga had been written. Months prior, the attorneys had already pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, paid fines and given up their weapons. But now, they may face more consequences.

A Missouri official wants the state Supreme Court to suspend their law licenses. In a court filing, Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel said the governor’s pardon erases their convictions but “the person’s guilt remains.”

“Pratzel said both crimes showed 'indifference to public safety' and involved 'moral turpitude,' warranting discipline. He recommended that the Supreme Court indefinitely suspend the McCloskeys’ licenses,” reports KMOV4.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and had to pay a $750 fine, while Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment and faced a $2,000 fine.

The personal injury lawyer who announced he’s running for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in May was unapologetic about the incident and the charge brought against him—comments Pratzel used in his motion.

“The prosecutor dropped every charge except for alleging that I purposely placed other people in imminent risk of physical injury; right, and I sure as heck did," McCloskey said at the time. "That’s what the guns were there for and I’d do it again any time the mob approaches me, I’ll do what I can to place them in imminent threat of physical injury because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family.”

According to the Associated Press, an attorney for the McCloskeys declined to comment to the latest court filing.