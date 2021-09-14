You Are a 'National Disgrace': One Part of GWB's 9/11 Speech Sparks Outrage

George W. Bush was blasted as a “national disgrace” for comparing “domestic extremists” to Islamic terrorists during his remarks on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

"We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come, not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within," Bush said in a speech at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

"There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home," he continued. "But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit."

"And it is our continuing duty to confront them," Bush added.

Former Pres. George Bush: “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and those at home. In their disdain, in their disregard for human life…they are children of the same foul spirit” pic.twitter.com/40OWhJ4lXD — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 11, 2021

Though he remained vague in his language, it was clear Bush was referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.

While liberal media outlets like CNN praised the speech as “really notable” and MSNBC called it a “truly incredible speech,” conservatives on social media were disgusted.

I didn’t think George Bush could disgrace himself any more than he already has.



I was wrong. — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 12, 2021

You’d think he was talking about Antifa—but he’s talking about you. I can’t think of anyone else who’s made such a disgusting disgrace of his legacy. https://t.co/QKf9L5BlY9 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 11, 2021

The surveillance state is a “source of comfort” says the man who started the “war on terror” as he describes Americans as the new terrorists. https://t.co/5HG5aFDQMD — Philosopher Dr. Stack III PhD (@DackStevon) September 11, 2021

I didn’t fully realize how bad he was until now.



Maybe he should have slammed the guy who just fully armed the Taliban instead. https://t.co/mUiTmxJ6kp — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) September 12, 2021

On a solemn day—where many of us are paying respect to the lives of those who were lost through remembrance, prayer, and acts of service—Bush is crafting the narrative that AMERICANS are the new terrorists.



What an absolutely sick individual and an embarrassment to our Nation. https://t.co/CkTnveCJxJ — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) September 11, 2021

After 20 years of a war on terror abroad, W wants to now fight a new one against his fellow citizens https://t.co/qZlOEw3yz6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 11, 2021

One of Bush’s many failures was to saddle the U.S. with DHS & TSA, forever treating citizens as possible terrorists—instead of forcing our enemies to change their way of life instead.



Now he tacitly signs on to Biden’s execrable national security strategy’s dangerous propaganda. https://t.co/VB7Tk36A0w — Ryan P. Williams (@RpwWilliams) September 11, 2021

Speaking on Fox News's Tucker Carlson about the speech, journalist Glenn Greenwald explained why liberals, who absolutely despised Bush, are now offering “effusive praise” for his speech.

“What [Bush] said there is that essentially the 9/11 attacks…are the same as the three-hour riot on Jan. 6 and more importantly, that the people who did 9/11—al Qaeda, are ... of the same ‘foul spirit’ as he put it as Trump supporters essentially and they ought to be treated the same,” Greenwald noted. “A war on terror against al Qaeda—now a domestic war on terror against your fellow citizens is music to the ears of American liberals because they want nothing more than a new domestic war on terror, than treating their political adversaries like the Bush administration treated al Qaeda.”

“It’s such a lunatic and extreme thing to say,” Carlson replied.