England has canceled its plans for a Covid-19 passport for crowded indoor facilities, according to Health Minister Sajid Javid.

"What I can say is that we’ve looked at it properly, and while we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports," Javid told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

The proposed plan, which would have gone into effect later this month, required proof of vaccination, a negative test, or that an individual finished self-isolating after a positive test to enter crowded indoor venues.

There had been opposition from Tory MPs on the Covid Recovery Group as well as the Liberal Democrats, whose leader Ed Davey called vaccine passports "divisive, unworkable and expensive". Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Mr Javid said: "We just shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it or because others are doing, and we should look at every possible intervention properly." He said he had "never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers" to "do what is just an everyday activity". "We've looked at it properly and, whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I'm pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports," he added. Mr Javid denied the government was "running scared" on the policy after criticism from its own backbenchers. He said the passports were not needed because of other things in the "wall of defence" including high vaccine uptake, testing, surveillance and new treatments The move to scrap vaccine passports appears to be a sharp U-turn by the government. (BBC)

England's decision is in sharp contract to New York City, where enforcement of the Key to NYC pass begins Monday, which requires proof of vaccination for those 12 and up to enter restaurants and other indoor establishments.

“Inspectors will come out, make sure the check-in procedure’s going right with the ID and the vaccination proof, making sure the business has posters up or other notices up,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week.

Businesses that fail to enforce the new rules will face a $1,000 fine for the first offense and $2,000 for the second offense.

Over the weekend, protesters, organized by 22-year-old Ari Hasanaj, traversed the city, handing out window posters for businesses that do not want to discriminate against customers.

The sign reads: "We do not discriminate against any customer based on sex, gender, race, creed, age, vaccinated or unvaccinated. All customers who wish to patronize are welcome."