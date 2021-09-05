Texas Rep. Says the Taliban is Holding Americans Hostage at Afghanistan Airport

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Sunday that the Taliban is not allowing for the departure of six airplanes carrying Americans and Afghan allies, and affirmed that the terror group is "holding them hostage for demands."

McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the airplanes have been at Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport for a couple days but that the Taliban is not letting them leave despite clearance from the State Department.

"In fact we have six airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport, six airplanes, with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters, and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now," McCaul told Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday."

"State has cleared these flights and the Taliban will not let them leave the airport," he continued.

STUCK ON PLANES: @RepMcCaul says Americans and Afghan interpreters have been held hostage by the Taliban for days at the Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in Afghanistan. #FoxNewsSunday pic.twitter.com/2gJfxNTIfJ — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 5, 2021

When asked what the Taliban's demands are, McCaul said the group is seeking legitimacy from the United States.

"We know the reason why is because the Taliban want something in exchange. This is really, Chris, turning into a hostage situation where they're not gonna allow American citizens to leave until they get full recognition from the United States of America," McCaul said.

A senior congressional source later confirmed that flights are not being allowed departure, telling CBS News that "the Taliban is basically holding them hostage to get more out of the Americans."

An email from the State Department to members of congress -- and viewed by CBS -- acknowledged that charter flights are still on the ground at the Mazar-i-Sharif airstrip and have permission to land in Doha "if and when the Taliban agrees to takeoff. 2/ — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 5, 2021

McCaul said Sunday that "hundreds of American citizens" remain in Afghanistan following the final withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region on Aug. 31.