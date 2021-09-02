Are Democrats Planning to Send the Taliban Aid? Here's Why Rep. Banks Thinks So.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 02, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Are Democrats Planning to Send the Taliban Aid? Here's Why Rep. Banks Thinks So.

Source: AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

Rep. Jim Banks explained during a Fox News interview on Tuesday why he believes Democrats have “future plans” to send the Taliban aid.

“I offered an amendment to name the Taliban in Afghanistan as a terrorist organization,” he told host Martha MacCallum, explaining that the Taliban in Pakistan are designated as a foreign terrorist organization, for example. “But we’ve always actually left that off the table as a bargaining chip, and you see where that’s gotten us."

“That’s why it’s time to name them as an international terror organization to block any effort by this administration, future administrations, even private citizens from financially aiding the Taliban in Afghanistan, that’s why the amendment matter,” Banks added.

But Democrats blocked the amendment “because I believe they have future plans to legitimize the Taliban government and reward them, give them money, give them supplies moving forward,” he claimed. “It appears Democrats are OK with legitimizing the Taliban.”

According to Axios, the House Republicans’ proposed amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act are part of an effort to “attack the Biden administration and Democrats over the withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

The amendments are all meant to "increase the pressure on the Taliban, isolate their regime and tighten the screws economically," a Republican Study Committee aide told Axios, which reported that all of the amendments “are expected to fail.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the U.S. only worked with the Taliban out of necessity during the evacuation effort, but in the future, it will only do so to advance America’s “vital national interests.”

"The Taliban seeks international legitimacy and support. Our message is: any legitimacy and any support will have to be earned,” Blinken said Monday.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Report: State Department Official Makes Stunning Admission About SIVs
Leah Barkoukis

U.S. Supreme Court in 5-4 Decision Lets Abortion Law Stand in Defiance of Roe v. Wade
Rebecca Downs
Project Veritas Scalps Pro-Antifa Teacher Who Admitted to Radicalizing His Students
Matt Vespa
Cash for Criminals: San Francisco Will Pay Residents to Stop Shooting People
Spencer Brown
Colorado High School Students Stage Walkout To Protest Mask Mandate
Scott Morefield
Mitch McConnell Has Weighed in on Whether to Impeach Joe Biden
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular