'This Is Extremely Difficult For Me to Say': McCain Shares Her Thoughts About Biden After Afghanistan Speech

After President Biden addressed the nation on Tuesday, claiming the Afghanistan disaster was actually an "extraordinary success," Meghan McCain said she barely recognized the man she once thought she knew.

“This is extremely difficult for me to say: I once thought I truly knew Joe Biden and he helped me through pain and grief, for which I am grateful,” she told her 750,000 Twitter followers. “This man on tv giving this speech, I do not recognize this man. God help our country. God help the Americans we have abandoned.”

She also expressed shock at the commander in chief’s claim that the Afghanistan withdrawal went as well as it could have gone.

“13 American soldiers are dead - most of them between the ages of 20-23 because they were put in harms way chaotically in the line of fire of a suicide bomber,” she said. “Disappointed and disgusted President Biden says ‘this couldn't have been done in a more orderly manner.’”

McCain said she didn’t believe Americans and military would be able to tolerate several more years under the Biden administration.