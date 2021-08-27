CBS Describes Kabul Airport Attacks as 'Worst Day of Biden's Presidency'

The terror attacks at the Hamid Karzai International Aiport on Thursday resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and at least 90 Afghans as Biden administration scrambles to evacuate the remaining Americans ahead of the Aug. 31withdrawal deadline. According to Department of Defense data, Fox News’s Bret Baier reported, that makes it “THE deadliest (hostile) day for US troops since an August 5, 2011 helicopter attack” and therefore “THE deadliest attack in more than a decade.”

On CBS, host Norah O’Donnell and CBS Chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes agreed Thursday marked President Biden’s worst day in office so far.

"Nancy, I think it is fair to say this is the worst day of the Biden presidency," O'Donnell told Cordes.

“It’s the worst day of the Biden presidency, Norah, and it’s the deadliest day for U.S. service members in Afghanistan in a decade. Since August of 2011 when 30 Americans lost their lives when a helicopter was shot down,” Cordes said.

O’Donnell called the events “the ultimate nightmare scenario.”

“President Biden wanted to get out of Afghanistan. He wanted to end our commitment after 20 years,” she said, but “this effort to withdraw has become extremely chaotic. They succeeded in getting 100,000 people out but now it resulted in … casualties.”

"The worst day of the Biden presidency": Thursday's attacks in Kabul mark the deadliest day for U.S. service members since August 2011, @nancycordes reports https://t.co/mxRpfPpgkF pic.twitter.com/27nY2ol2G2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2021

Politico Playbook also sent its daily email with the subject line “the worst day of your presidency,” quoting White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who acknowledged that “any day when you lose service members is, maybe, the worst day of your presidency.”