Former US Ambassadors to UN Warn About Likelihood Taliban Gets a Seat on Commission on the Status of Women

If the Taliban form a recognized government, it's "likely" they will take over a seat on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, according to former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton. The news is jarring considering the Taliban just killed a woman for not wearing a burqa, allegedly set another one on fire for bad cooking, and are hunting down sex slaves - just a few of the latest examples in their long history of violence and oppression toward women.

"You have a new crew that comes in, and the U.N. has to decide, 'Do we accept the credentials of a new ambassador?'" Bolton told the Washington Examiner. "It's certainly possible to challenge that and deny them a seat. You can say they're not legitimate."

But rejection is rare, he noted, explaining that incoming governments usually inherit the former government's posts.

"I think the most likely outcome is the Taliban gets seated," he said.

The Taliban initially sought to show the world they changed over the last few decades, with a spokesman even claiming they would honor women's rights within the confines of Islamic law, but few if any are buying that.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley told the Examiner in a separate interview that she could see the global body promoting the Taliban.

"The U.N. has a horrendous track record of putting human rights violators on human rights committees, so I don't put it past them to promote the Taliban," Haley said. "If a group that throws acid on schoolgirls and is known for rape, abduction, and forced marriage is placed on the Commission of the Status of Women, we should have nothing to do with it. It would be yet another disgrace for the U.N. That's why it's so important we make sure they never get a seat at the table."

Hillel Neuer of UN Watch also warned what else the UN's recognition of the Taliban would mean.