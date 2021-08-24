The Photograph That Brought an End to 1918's Mask Mandate During Spanish Flu

Mask mandates in America didn’t start with the coronavirus pandemic. During the Spanish flu of 1918, government officials ordered similar edicts, their media and nonprofit lackeys shamed the resistant, and health agents in some cases went to fatal extremes to punish the noncompliant, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson reported Monday during his monologue.

At the height of the worst pandemic in American history – the Spanish flu of 1918 – cities across the country did something, modern America would find familiar. They issued mandatory mask mandates and punished anyone who didn't comply. "The man or woman or child who will not wear a mask now is a dangerous slacker," read a typical announcement from the Red Cross. The city of San Francisco, took the rules so seriously that a city health agent shot a man who refused to wear a mask – he hit the two bystanders who happened to be standing behind the man. That seemed a bit much to some people, but many others went along with it. They were afraid of the virus. They wanted to do their part to stop it. Most of all, they trusted their leaders. If their leaders put a mandate in place, they assumed it was for a good reason and they wanted to help. (Fox News)

But then something happened that shook the American public from their blind obedience. A photograph surfaced from a boxing match in San Francisco. Among those attending were several high-ranking public officials—all unmasked.

“The photograph went national. Americans were shocked to discover that the people making and enforcing the rules had no intention of following those rules,” Carlson said. “Mask mandates across the country ended shortly after. The public was willing to endure inconvenience, but not hypocrisy.”

Carlson then compared that to the hypocrisy on full display from our current public officials, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Video has emerged from a Democratic fundraiser on Sunday morning in Napa Valley, just north of San Francisco. Nancy Pelosi was there. She’s got an estate nearby. So were other Democratic officials, as well as the party’s biggest donors, who paid $30,000 a ticket to be there. The first thing you notice about the group, other than how strikingly non-diverse it is, is that none of them are wearing masks. They’re breathing all the fresh air they want, like it’s 2019. The only people there in masks are their servants – faceless brown serfs, scurrying back and forth to bring them things. Nothing worse than having the help breathe on you. (Fox News)

Pelosi has been one of the biggest enforcers of mask mandates, particularly on the Hill. She's not alone, of course. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught in his Covid hypocrisy at the French Laundry in November of 2020 and plenty of other public and health officials have been similarly exposed.

Why, then, in 2021, is anyone putting up with it anymore?