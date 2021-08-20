One University's Untraditional Approach to Punishing Unvaccinated Students

As colleges and universities gear up for a new year, many have put in place vaccinate mandates before students can even step on campus. Others, like West Virginia Wesleyan College, are fining unvaccinated students a nonrefundable Covid fee and making them undergo regular testing. Should they test positive, they’ll be charged even more if they can’t find housing off campus to quarantine.

In Connecticut, however, Quinnipiac University is seeking additional retribution on the unvaxxed. In addition to weekly fines, the school will be cutting internet access to students who haven’t gotten the jab and have not been exempted.

Students who don’t comply with the mandate will face a weekly fee starting at $100 per week during the first two weeks. It will increase by $25 every two weeks up to a maximum of $200 a week. The fee can reach up to $2,275 for the entire semester. […] The email states that students will lose access to Wi-Fi and the campus network if they fail to complete the vaccination mandate by Sept. 14. As unvaccinated students are required to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing, there will be a $100 fee each time they miss a week. These penalties and fees will be waived if unvaccinated students get at least one shot of vaccination by Aug. 25. However, they still need to participate in weekly testing until two weeks after their second dose and submit a negative COVID-19 test prior to returning. (The Quinnipiac Chronicle)

Liberals on Twitter were cheering the move, calling the restriction of unvaxxed students' access to the internet and campus network "brilliant." Meanwhile, conservatives called for protests and lawsuits against the school.